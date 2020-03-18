DE Food Bank Drive-Thru Food Pantry in Georgetown Thursday

The Food Bank is sponsoring a Mobile Drive-Thru Food Pantry TOMORROW – Thursday, March 19th at 11am in Georgetown. The drive thru is at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road (off Rt 404) west of Georgetown. Participants must remain in their vehicles and have identification and proof of Delaware residency. Also – have your trunk cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction.

The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 500 households at each pantry. Participants are asked to not arrive prior to 10:45am

Kent County

When: Friday, March 20, 2020 starting at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave., Dover, Del