DE Forest Service Wildfire Firefighters Headed to Oregon

August 16, 2024/Mari Lou

Hermann-Financial

                                                                          Image courtesy DE Forest Service

A team from the Delaware Forest Service has deployed to Redmond, Oregon.  The 12-person crew and a Type 6 Brush Truck were mobilized and left Friday afternoon for Oregon. When they arrive in 3 or 4 days, they will stand by, but if new fires occur they will be among the first resources to assist. The fires in Oregon have been burning for most of the summer – with record-breaking heat across the state.

The crew is expected to be out west for about 20 days – and anticipate returning the week of September 8th.

 

