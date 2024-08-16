DE Forest Service Wildfire Firefighters Headed to Oregon

A team from the Delaware Forest Service has deployed to Redmond, Oregon. The 12-person crew and a Type 6 Brush Truck were mobilized and left Friday afternoon for Oregon. When they arrive in 3 or 4 days, they will stand by, but if new fires occur they will be among the first resources to assist. The fires in Oregon have been burning for most of the summer – with record-breaking heat across the state.

The crew is expected to be out west for about 20 days – and anticipate returning the week of September 8th.