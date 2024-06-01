DE General Assembly Asked to Investigate Embezzlement of Funds from DOL’s Unemployment Insurance Fund

A request has been made to the members of the Delaware General Assembly for an investigation in the embezzlement of funds from the Delaware Department of Labor’s Division of Unemployment Insurance. This request comes from the Delaware Coalition for Open Government (DelCOG) after it was discovered that over $181,000 was embezzled from the UI in 2023, but was never disclosed in official reports from the State Auditor’s office and the Department of Finance’s Division of Accounting. In a letter to Delaware General Assembly lawmakers, DelCOG Board Member, John Flaherty, states that “the embezzled funds consisted of contributions not only by Delaware employers, but also by the federal government.”

The discovery of the embezzlement came from a tip to WHYY News which investigated and reported its findings earlier this month. The letter to the General Assembly also states that failure to disclose embezzlement in reports to the General Assembly, AG’s Office, and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget by the Department of Finance’s Division of Accounting is a violation of the Delaware Code.

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION