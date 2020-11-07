DE GOP Investigating General Election Numbers & Votes

The Delaware GOP is requesting that the State Department of Elections preserve all data and documents relating to the November 3rd General Election. Chair Jane Brady says that the party intends to investigate reports from poll workers that there are discrepancies between the vote tallies reported by the Department and the tallies that were recorded Election night. Some voters are also concerned that their vote was not counted. Brady adds the potential for litigation exists.
Read the full letter:
The Delaware Republican Party today sent the attached letter to the Department of Elections requesting they preserve all of their data and documents relating to the November 3, 2020 General Election. Chair Jane Brady has received reports from poll workers that there are discrepancies between the vote tallies reported by the Department and the tallies they recorded Election night, and from voters who are concerned that their vote was not counted.
“The party intends to investigate these concerns”, said Brady. “The Republican Party of Delaware is anticipating there may be the need for a full review of vote totals reported from polling locations state-wide in Delaware, and the potential for litigation exists. Accordingly, please consider this a formal request that puts you on notice to preserve all documents relating to the November 3, 2020 election.”