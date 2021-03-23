DE Governor Dale Wolf Dies at 96

Governor John Carney at the start of this week’s coronavirus update announced the passing for former Governor Dale Wolf. Wolf died last Saturday, March 20 – he was 96.

Wolf was a veteran of World War II, and a member of the Republican Party, who served for three weeks as the 70th governor of Delaware.

Wolf was Governor Mike Castle’s choice for Lt Governor in 1988. Wolf served one term and opted not to run for governor against Democrat Tom Carper, however when Castle resigned to take his position in the US House, Wolf served as governor for the remaining 20 days of Castle’s second term. He is the last Republican governor of Delaware.

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) issued the following statement on the passing of former Delaware Gov. Dale E. Wolf:

“Gov. Dale Wolf was a dedicated public servant and member of our Greatest Generation, who selflessly served his country in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Many remember Dale for his leadership, advocacy, and commitment to charitable organizations in the First State. Delaware will long treasure Dale’s dedication to duty and his many accomplishments, and he’ll be sorely missed by his family, friends, neighbors, and fellow veterans.”