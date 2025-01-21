DE Governor Matt Meyer Signs Executive Order #1

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer signed his first executive order Tuesday after being sworn into office. Executive Order #1 directs state agencies to prioritize the development of youth apprenticeship programs across the state. The order establishes a statewide working group consisting of at least 15 members from across labor, educational and nongovernmental sectors with the ultimate goal of developing proposed processes and policies to expand youth apprenticeships and workforce development across the state.

Additional information from Gov Meyers:

“If we’re serious about educating our kids, then we need to be serious about the opportunities we want them to have,” said Governor Meyer. “Workforce development programs for youth are integral to growing Delaware’s economy in a way that all families can prosper. This executive order aims to improve access to apprenticeships so we can better prioritize the needs of working families, invest in our children’s futures, and ensure we’re building an efficient and sustainable 21st-century economy.”