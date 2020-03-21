DE has 45 Positive Coronavirus Cases – DPH Believes Community Spread Occurring

Delaware Public Health officials have updated the number of positive cases of coronavirus to 45 laboratory confirmed cases. 32 are from New Castle County, 5 from Kent County and 8 from Sussex County. They are 24 men and 21 women ranging in age from 14 to 80. Five are currently hospitalized – two of them are critically ill. DPH officials say the source of exposure for many of these positive cases is not known, which indicates community spread of coronavirus is occurring in Delaware.