DE House & Senate Pass Resolution Honoring First Responders & Essential Workers

The Delaware General Assembly has passed House Concurrent Resolution 2 – which honors Delaware’s First Responders and Essential Workers who have continued to perform duties that are vital to the health, safety and well-being of everyone. The House and Senate and all who remain safe and healthy owe a debt of gratitude to those whose sacrifice make that possible. And that we mourn the loss of all essential workers who have lost their life as a result of coronavirus.

