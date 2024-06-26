Legislators Vote to Override Governor Carney’s Veto of House Bill 282

The Delaware House of Representatives voted to override Governor John Carney’s veto of House Bill 282. Sponsored by Rep. Paul Baumbach, the bill would revise the membership, structure, and procedures of the State Employees Benefits Committee (SEBC) to increase transparency and accountability. This measure previously passed unanimously through both the House and Senate.

House Speaker Valerie Longhurst issued the following statement regarding the vote to override Governor Carney’s veto:

“Today the House unanimously voted to override the Governor’s veto of HB 282. This marks the first successful veto override in 47 years, underscoring the broad consensus among legislators on the importance of this bill to our state.

“As elected officials, it is our responsibility to accurately represent the views and concerns of our constituents in the legislation that we pass. Many Delawareans, particularly our hardworking state employees and retirees, have expressed strong support for the changes proposed in HB 282.

“This measure previously passed unanimously through both the House and Senate, a reflection of the hard work and collaboration that went into it.

“I have the utmost respect for Governor Carney; however, the House of Representatives has a duty to implement legislation that positively affects the state, and a majority of legislators agree that HB 282 will do that.”