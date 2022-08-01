DE Hunters Need to Register Temporary Deer Stands, Ground Blinds & Trail-cameras

If you are a hunter – effective today – you are required to register temporary deer stands, deer ground blinds and trail cameras that have been placed and left overnight on state wildlife areas. The registration is free through an online deer stand and trail-cam registration form. A single registration number can be used for multiple stands, blinds and cameras – and the number can be used from year to year – it must be legible and conspicuously displayed on each item.

Once the registration form is submitted, the applicant will receive an email containing their registration number.

DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife state wildlife area maps with associated rules for the 2022/2023 hunting season provide additional details on the placement of temporary deer stands and blinds – which are allowed from Aug. 1 through Feb. 15 on some state wildlife areas – and trail cameras, which are allowed from June 1 through Feb. 15 on all state wildlife areas. Placement of a deer stand, deer blind or trail camera in a state wildlife area does not provide the owner exclusive hunting rights in that portion of the wildlife area, and the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife is not responsible for theft or damage to deer stands, deer blinds and trail cameras left by hunters.

Additional information on state wildlife areas to include the deer stand, deer blind and trail camera registration process can be found at de.gov/wamaps or by calling the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Wildlife Section at 302-739-9912.