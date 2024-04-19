DE Job Growth Slows; Unemployment Slightly Lower

Unemployment in Delaware and nationally dropped a tenth of a percent in March. The Delaware average dropped to 3.9% and national unemployment average dropped to 3.8%. In Sussex County unemployment dropped from 4.3% to 4.1% for March.

Jobs in the First State have been growing since Covid – with 18,100 more jobs as of January of 2023, but over the past year that growth has slowed to what Delaware Labor officials say is a more normal rate of job growth – with 5000 more jobs in March of this year over 2023 – with the the largest decrease in growth in Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities and Professional, Scientific and Technical Services. Private Education and Health and Government showed the largest over-the-year growth.