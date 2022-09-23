DE Launches Litter Free School Zone Program

A new program was launched last week by Governor John Carney encouraging students to keep their communities litter free. “Litter Free School Zones” was launched in coordination with the Keep Delaware Litter Free initiative. Each school is asked to hold two litter cleanups as a campus – and students are being asked to track the types of litter collected. After the 2 campus wide clean ups, DelDOT will post a sign designating the school as a Litter Free School Zone which will allow students, clubs and classes to take part in the Litter Free School Zone program.

Click Here for more at the Keep Delaware Beautiful website