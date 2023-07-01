DE Legislative Session Comes to an End

Governor John Carney has signed Delaware’s spending plans Friday evening. The State House passed House Bills 195 and HB196 – the Budget & Supplemental Appropriations bills – a week ago. Both measures were passed in the State Senate on Thursday.

HB 197 – the Grants-in-Aid legislation was passed with unanimous votes in both the House and Senate Friday afternoon and SB 160, the Bond and Capital Improvements bill was approved in the House on Friday.

Commenting on the legislative session Governor Carney says Delaware has set aside reserves to protect for future downturns while making investments in Delaware’s youngest and most vulnerable students. The Governor Friday also signed a package of traffic safety bills as well as multiple bills dealing with climate change, electric vehicles and safe and affordable housing.

Governor Carney’s highlights from the legislative session:

Investing in Education

9% raises for classroom teachers

Increased funding to lower pre-k student-teacher ratios

Investing an additional $10 million to increase Purchase of Care rates to 100% of the 75th percentile of the 2021 market rate, to better support programs and children in need

Doubling funding going to the Early Childhood Assistance Program (ECAP) to $12.2 million, to serve more 3- and 4-year-olds, and provide programs with more resources

Strengthened mentoring supports by hiring an Out of School Time Officer and dedicating funding to support the School Mentoring and Literacy Task Force’s recommendations

Keeping Delaware’s Roadways Safe

Curb s speeding and reckless driving

speeding and reckless driving Expand “Move Over” protections

Protect motorcyclists

Strengthen child safety seat requirements

Enable green lights on snow plows to increase visibility

Protecting Delaware’s Natural Heritage

Pass the Climate Change Solutions Act to reduce greenhouse emissions

Create the Electric School Bus Program

Pass legislation to create an Electric Vehicle Rebate Program

Funding the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative

Allocate $31.8 million to improve Delaware’s drainage, drinking water, and water resources

Dedicate $7.5 million to protect shorelines and beaches

Safe and Affordable Housing

Protect a tenants right to counsel in eviction proceedings

The Fiscal Year ’24 budget includes the largest housing investment in Delaware history, and strengthens initiatives including: Catalyst Fund Accelerator Fund Market Pressure Relief Fund Preservation Fund



Community Safety and Security

Preventing gun violence by banning guns in schools and polling places

Pass legislation to curb the use of xylazine

Investing in the Economy of the Future