UPDATED: DE Marijuana Bills Will Become Law without Gov Carney’s Signature & Reaction

Delaware’s marijuana bills will become law – without Governor John Carney’s signature. At the end of March, the Delaware State Senate approved by House Bill 1 and House Bill 2. House Bill 1 would remove penalties for use or possession of a personal use quantity of marijuana and marijuana accessories. HB 2 created the Delaware Marijuana Control Act – which regulates and taxes pot for recreational use – in much the same manner as alcohol. Governor Carney still feels the legalization of recreational marijuana is not a step forward and he released a statement on allowing both measures to become law.

I support both medical marijuana and Delaware’s decriminalization law because no one should go to jail for possessing a personal use quantity of marijuana. And today, they do not.

“I want to be clear that my views on this issue have not changed. And I understand there are those who share my views who will be disappointed in my decision not to veto this legislation. I came to this decision because I believe we’ve spent far too much time focused on this issue, when Delawareans face more serious and pressing concerns every day. It’s time to move on. “I remain concerned about the consequences of a recreational marijuana industry in our state. I’m concerned especially about the potential effects on Delaware’s children, on the safety of our roadways, and on our poorest neighborhoods, where I believe a legal marijuana industry will have a disproportionately negative impact. Those concerns are why I could not put my signature to either House Bill 1 or House Bill 2. “I recognize that many legislators disagree – and I respect the legislative process. I also do not believe prolonging debate on this issue best serves Delawareans. Delaware families want great schools for their kids. They want good jobs and affordable, safe communities free of crime. And they expect – rightly so – that we’ll spend taxpayer dollars in a way that’s both responsible and sustainable. That’s where we should focus our time and energy in the weeks and months ahead. “As we implement House Bill 1 and House Bill 2, we will do everything in our power to protect children from accessing marijuana and marijuana-related products; prevent Delawareans and Delaware visitors from driving under the influence of marijuana; and closely evaluate the placement of marijuana dispensaries and other businesses, to ensure they do not become a blight on already disadvantaged communities. My goal will be to ensure that Delaware has a robust regulatory system that protects the interests of the most vulnerable Delawareans, to avoid the many challenges we’ve seen in other states, and to get back to focusing on issues that are most important for Delaware families.”

Statements from Delaware Cannabis Policy Coalition member organizations: