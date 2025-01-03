DE Marijuana Commissioner Stepping Down

Robert Coupe is stepping down as Delaware’s first Marijuana Commissioner – to work in the private sector. Coupe has worked 40 years for the state – including as Superintendent of the Delaware State Police, Cabinet Secretary at the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS), Commissioner of Correction, Chief of Staff at the Department of Technology and Information and Chief of Staff with the Department of Justice.

As Coupe transitions from his public service career, he will be returning to his roots in the construction industry as the new Chief of Staff at CRx Construction in Rehoboth Beach.

Additional information from DSHS:

“As I’ve said before, there are few people across our state who are more well-respected and more committed to serving the people of Delaware, than Rob Coupe,” said Governor John Carney. “I knew he was the right person to take on the challenge of serving as Delaware’s first Marijuana Commissioner and he has proven his success leading that Office. Commissioner Coupe has a reputation in public service that goes well beyond his most recent post. He has served this state for decades, from his start as a Trooper with the Delaware State Police, where he rose to be Superintendent, to his time as Secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security and Commissioner of the Department of Correction. I want to thank Rob Coupe for his dedicated service and wish him well in his next chapter.”

“It has been an honor to serve in this role and a privilege to work alongside the dedicated women and men of the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner (OMC),” said Robert M. Coupe, Delaware Marijuana Commissioner. “Throughout my career I have been inspired to be at my best and earn the right each day to work alongside such talented individuals. I am grateful for all the people that have supported me throughout this journey.”

“Commissioner Coupe’s dedication and hard work to implement the recreational marijuana market in our State has been remarkable,” said Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Nathaniel McQueen Jr. “We thank the Commissioner for his decades of exemplary service and leadership. He leaves a legacy of transparency, integrity and commitment that continues to inspire us all.”

Under his direction, the OMC made significant strides in Delaware’s marijuana market that included the distribution of business licenses for cultivation, manufacturing, retail, and testing facilities. Coupe also championed legislative initiatives that facilitated the timely launch of the adult-use market and pushed for bills enabling medical marijuana facilities to obtain conversion licenses, ensuring a strong foundation for the new industry. Coupe’s vision extended beyond regulatory frameworks. He was instrumental in merging the Division of Public Health’s Medical Marijuana Program with the OMC, creating a unified structure that supports both medical and adult use marijuana programs.

Recognizing the importance of equity and opportunity, Commissioner Coupe also organized four social equity workshops across Delaware. These workshops provided resources for individuals seeking social equity licenses, offering guidance on legal, banking, real estate, and revenue matters, fostering a fresh start for many aspiring entrepreneurs.

Coupe began his career with the Delaware State Police, where he served for 28 years, culminating in his role as Superintendent at the rank of Colonel. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy’s 211th Session and the FBI Leadership in Counterterrorism Pacific Program. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Wilmington University and an Associate Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Delaware Technical and Community College.

As Commissioner Coupe concludes his tenure, his contributions will continue to leave a lasting impact. His steadfast dedication to public safety, equity, and the effective implementation of the Delaware Marijuana Control Act has set the stage for a thriving, regulated marijuana industry.