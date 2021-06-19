DE’s May Unemployment Over National Average

Delaware’s May unemployment rate is slightly higher than the national average at 5.9% – the national rate is at 5.8%. In Sussex County the rate is at 4.4% – a drop from 5.6% in April. During the pandemic lock-down in May of last year there were 63,000 Delawareans unemployed, but as the pandemic restrictions were eased, there were 28,000 Delawareans unemployed last month. Industry groups with the largest increase in employment include Trade, transportation and utilities and retail, leisure and hospitality. Manufacturing, finance and professional and business services saw slight declines in employment.

