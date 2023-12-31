DE Minimum Wage to Increase Monday

December 31, 2023/Mari Lou

On Monday, Delaware’s minimum hourly wage will increase to $13.25. The current minimum wage is $11.75. Legislation was signed into law in 2021 that would increase the minimum wage incrementally each year through 2025 when it will reach $15 per hour. There are other rules regarding employees who receive tips and some who are exempted from the increase.

Employees Who Receive Tips:

  • The minimum cash wage payable to employees who receive tips is $2.23 per hour.
  • Tips may not be taken or retained by an employer except as required by law.
  • Tip pooling is permitted (under certain circumstances) in an amount not to exceed 15% of the actual tips received by the employee.

Minimum Wage Exemptions:

  • Employees in agriculture
  • Employees in domestic service in or about private homes
  • Employees of the United States Government
  • Outside commission-paid salespeople
  • Bona fide executives, administrators, and professionals
  • Employees engaged in fishing and fish processing at sea
  • Volunteer workers (for educational, religious, or non-profit organizations)
  • Junior camp counselors employed by non-profit summer camp programs
  • Inmates participating in Department of Correction programs

Record-Keeping Requirements:

Employers must keep records, including rates of pay, hours worked, and the amount paid for each worker, for at least three (3) years.

