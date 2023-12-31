DE Minimum Wage to Increase Monday

On Monday, Delaware’s minimum hourly wage will increase to $13.25. The current minimum wage is $11.75. Legislation was signed into law in 2021 that would increase the minimum wage incrementally each year through 2025 when it will reach $15 per hour. There are other rules regarding employees who receive tips and some who are exempted from the increase.

Employees Who Receive Tips:

The minimum cash wage payable to employees who receive tips is $2.23 per hour.

Tips may not be taken or retained by an employer except as required by law.

Tip pooling is permitted (under certain circumstances) in an amount not to exceed 15% of the actual tips received by the employee.

Minimum Wage Exemptions:

Employees in agriculture

Employees in domestic service in or about private homes

Employees of the United States Government

Outside commission-paid salespeople

Bona fide executives, administrators, and professionals

Employees engaged in fishing and fish processing at sea

Volunteer workers (for educational, religious, or non-profit organizations)

Junior camp counselors employed by non-profit summer camp programs

Inmates participating in Department of Correction programs

Record-Keeping Requirements:

Employers must keep records, including rates of pay, hours worked, and the amount paid for each worker, for at least three (3) years.

Click here for more information