DE National Guard Member Dies in Crash While Helping Disabled Vehicle on I-95

Image courtesy Delaware National Guard

The Delaware National Guard lost a Citizen Warrior Wednesday night, during a tragic car accident near Christiana. Corporal Erin Sasse, 25, from the Delaware Army National Guard’s 153rd Military Police Company, had pulled off the road to assist a disabled vehicle after she witnessed the accident on I-95. Sasse had been delivering Thanksgiving meals to Delawareans in need that night when she saw the accident and attempted to render aid, when she was tragically struck by another vehicle.

“The Delaware National Guard lost a true Citizen Soldier all too soon,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Berry, Delaware National Guard’s Adjutant General. “Our hearts go out to her friends and family during this difficult time, as we all are reeling from this tragic news.”

Sasse is survived by her husband Randy and three children.