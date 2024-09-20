DE & National Unemployment Equal – Sussex County Unemployment Lower

Unemployment in Delaware increased a tenth of a percent to 4.2% in August – matching the national unemployment rate which fell a tenth of a percent. In Sussex County unemployment fell from 4.2% in July to 3.9% in August.

According the the Delaware Department of Labor there were 5100 more jobs in August than a year ago – 2400 of them were in the Government sector, which shows the largest over-the-year job change followed by Private Education & Health and Professional & Business Services.

The Transportation & Utilities Sector had the largest over-the-year job loss.

CLICK HERE FOR THE AUGUST 2024 LABOR REVIEW