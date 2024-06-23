DE Natural Resources Police Arrest 2 for Assault at Cape Henlopen State Park

Two men have been arrested by Delaware Natural Resources Police for the assault of a 7 year old child and his mother at Cape Henlopen State Park on Saturday. State Park officers were called to the fishing pier around 4:30pm and learned that 22 year old Phillip Hartana of Philadelphia and 22 year old Nicholas Edwards of Wilmington were in the water playing spike ball when the child attempted to join the game. They turned the child down and he splashed Hartana who began to aggressively splash the boy and dunked him – holding underwater for several seconds. The boy went to his mother who saw bleeding scratches on the boy’s chest, arm and back. The boy’s mother yelled at Hartana and Edwards then shoved her twice. The mother then called police.

Hartana and Edwards were then taken into custody and transported to Rehoboth Beach Police Department, where Natural Resources Police officers completed their investigation.

Phillip A. Hartana was charged with the following crimes:

Child Abuse 3rd Recklessly/Intentionally cause physical injury to a child with intellectual disabilities (felony)

Assault Third Degree Intentionally or Recklessly Causes Physical Injury to Another (misdemeanor)

Disorderly Conduct by Fighting or Violent Tumultuous or Threatening Behavior (misdemeanor)

Nicholas D. Edwards was charged with the following crimes:

Offensive Touching (misdemeanor)

Disorderly Conduct by Fighting or Violent Tumultuous or Threatening Behavior (misdemeanor)

Both Hartana and Edwards were video arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3. Hartana was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond, and Edwards was released on a $300.00 unsecured bond.