De., NJ, RI To Coordinate COVID-19 Testing

Delaware, New Jersey and Rhode Island will coordinate coronavirus testing efforts of asymptomatic people.



The governors of the three states announced Friday that as the pandemic has shown how inter-connected the states are, they’ve decided to develop a common approach to testing high-risk, high-priority populations. Such populations include nurses, people in assisted living, workers with high exposure risk, and people who experience homelessness among others.

Since Day 1 of this crisis, we have been using the science to guide our public health response to COVID-19,” Governor John Carney said. “Widely available testing is the best way to monitor spread of this virus, and address potential outbreaks. In the absence of a uniform testing strategy from the federal government, I am pleased to work with Governor Murphy and Governor Raimondo to assure we have an aligned strategy. I am confident that a strong and unified approach to COVID-19 testing will help to keep more of our residents safe and healthy, and our economies moving forward.”

According to the governors, their efforts will operate under six overarching principles:

Prevent the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Inform infection control measures in high-risk settings. Protect high-risk populations, especially those living and working in high-risk settings. Provide predictability for all residents. Allow flexibility to respond to urgent needs. Ensure wise use of limited resources.

“It is more important now than ever before for states to work together to stop the spread of this virus,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked with our regional partners to coordinate our responses to COVID-19. It is a pleasure to work with Governor Carney and Governor Raimondo, along with the experts on their teams on strategies for asymptomatic COVID-19 testing.”

“We know that a strategic asymptomatic testing plan is one of our strongest lines of defense against the spread of COVID-19,” Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo added. “As case numbers spike across the country, it’s more important now than ever that we’re taking the most effective interventions possible. I’m grateful to my fellow governors for their collaboration as we follow this shared approach to keep our residents safe.”