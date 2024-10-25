DE Office of the Marijuana Commissioner Holds Public License Lottery

On Thursday, the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner (OMC) held a public license lottery to determine the selection of applicants across several categories – including cultivation, manufacturing, retail and testing – for Delaware’s regulated marijuana industry. Member of the Delaware General Assembly and oversight bodies and independent auditors were on hand to witness the proceedings and uphold the integrity of the process. The next step has the OMC notifying the selected applicants, who will begin the supplemental application process. Once the notifications are made the OMC will publish the lottery numbers and identities of the corresponding selected applicants and their counties of operation.

Additional information from the OMC:

Selected applicants may not sell or transfer their winning lottery number. Only active licenses to cultivate, possess, manufacture, sell, transport, or test marijuana products and accessories may be transferred.

OMC is committed to ensuring a transparent and equitable process as we continue to build a regulated marijuana industry in Delaware. We congratulate all selected applicants and look forward to their contributions in fostering a responsible and thriving market. The OMC will provide further updates as the supplemental application process progresses. For more information on the lottery and next steps for selected applicants, please visit our website or contact the OMC directly.

Listed below are the selected lottery numbers by category:

The numbers in red (there was no red in the release) preceding the county designation indicate the drawing order. Categories that did not require a lottery drawing are also included below.

Cultivation:

01 -Open Cultivation

01 KC – 4 Licenses Available – 31 Applications lottery eligible

K1O01105 K1O01035 K1O01184 K1O01845

02 NCC – 9 Licenses Available – 37 Applications lottery eligible

N1O01528 N1O01235 N1O01530 N1O01115 N1O01160 N1O01155 N1O01844 N1O01075 N1O01156

03 SC-7 Licenses Available – 27 Applications lottery eligible

S1O01172 S1O01216 S1O01223 S1O01103 S1O01067 S1O01239 S1O01227

02-Social Equity Cultivation

04 KC-2 Licenses Available – 27 Applications lottery eligible

K1E02264 K1E02285

05 NCC- 5 Licenses Available – 44 Applications lottery eligible

N1E02294 N1E02250 N1E02025 N1E02243 N1E02534

06 SC-3 Licenses Available – 29 Applications lottery eligible

S1E02287 S1E02851 S1E02289

03-Micro Cultivation

07 KC-6 Licenses Available – 9 Applications lottery eligible

K1M03794 K1M03014 K1M03839 K1M03012 K1M03547 K1M03306

NCC- No lottery needed for NCC Micro Cultivation 6 licenses available -6 Applications lottery eligible.

N1M03015 N1M03179 N1M03302 N1M03305 N1M03548 N1M03664

08 SC-8 Licenses Available – 10 Applications lottery eligible

S1M03304 S1M03792 S1M03013 S1M03217 S1M03303 S1M03181 S1M03549 S1M03072

04-Open Manufacturer

09 KC- 2 Licenses Available – 20 Applications lottery eligible

K3O04310 K3O04552

10 NCC- 5 Licenses Available – 27 Applications lottery eligible

N3O04791 N3O04550 N3O04049 N3O04342 N3O04786

11 SC- 3 Licenses Available – 14 Applications lottery eligible

S3O04313 S3O04338 S3O04087

05-Social Equity Manufacturer

12 KC- 2 Licenses Available – 23 Applications lottery eligible

K3E05363 K3E05853

13 NCC- 5 Licenses Available – 43 Applications lottery eligible

N3E05388 N3E05364 N3E05403 N3E05389 N3E05392

14 SC-3 Licenses Available – 26 Applications lottery eligible

S3E05400 S3E05382 S3E05398



07-Open Retail

Eligible applicant information is pending final review of the submitted applications. Lottery for this category of license will be held in December 2024.

08-Social Equity Retail

15 KC-3 Licenses Available – 96 Applications lottery eligible

K2E08458 K2E08581 K2E08699

16 NCC- 7 Licenses Available – 120 Applications lottery eligible

N2E08466 N2E08126 N2E08632 N2E08604 N2E08475 N2E08518 N2E08573

17 SC-5 Licenses Available – 99 Applications lottery eligible

S2E08716 S2E08477 S2E08695 S2E08637 S2E08127

06-Micro Manufacturer

18 KC- 2 Licenses Available – 8 Applications lottery eligible

K3M06410 K3M06409

19 NCC- 5 Licenses Available – 9 Applications lottery eligible

N3M06405 N3M06192 N3M06196 N3M06109 N3M06414

SC- No lottery needed for SC Micro Manufacturer, 3 licenses available- 3 Applications lottery eligible

S3M06413 S3M06418 S3M06415

09-Open Testing Lab

KC-No lottery needed for KC Testing Lab. 1 license available -1 application lottery eligible

K4O09687

NCC – No lottery needed for NCC Testing Lab. 1 license available-1 application lottery eligible

N4O09686

SC-No lottery needed for SC Testing Lab. 1 license available – 0 applications received

10-Social Equity Testing Lab

KC-No license available.

NCC – No lottery needed for NCC Testing Lab. 1 license available-1 application lottery eligible

N4E10424

SC-No lottery needed for SC Testing Lab. 1 license available – 1 application lottery eligible

S4E10425

11- Social Equity Micro Cultivation

20 KC-2 Licenses Available – 4 Applications lottery eligible

K1EM11817 K1EM11427

NCC- No lottery needed for NCC S.E. Micro Cultivation 5 Licenses available- 5 Applications lottery eligible

N1EM11034 N1EM11319 N1EM11318 N1EM11823 N1EM11813

21 SC- 3 Licenses Available – 6 Applications lottery eligible

1.S1EM11801

2.S1EM11824

3.S1EM11815

What do the letters and digits signify in the lottery numbers?

First Character: County of Business:county where business intends to operate.

N- New Castle County

K- Kent County

S- Sussex County

Second Character:Type of Marijuana License:

1- Cultivation

2- Retail

3- Manufacturing

4- Testing

Third Character:Category of Marijuana License:

O- Open

E- Social Equity

M- Micro Business

Fourth & Fifth Characters: License Code # XX

01 – Open Cultivation

02 – Social Equity Cultivation

03 – Micro Cultivation

04 – Open Manufacturer

05 – Social Equity Manufacturer

06 – Micro Manufacturer

07 – Open Retailer

08 – Social Equity Retailer

09 – Open Testing Lab

10 – Social Equity Testing Lab

11 – Social Equity Micro Cultivation

Sixth Character:Received Application Sequence Number:

Number value to indicate the order the application was received: Value is 001-15XX