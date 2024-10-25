DE Office of the Marijuana Commissioner Holds Public License Lottery

October 25, 2024/Mari Lou

On Thursday, the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner (OMC) held a public license lottery to determine the selection of applicants across several categories – including cultivation, manufacturing, retail and testing – for Delaware’s regulated marijuana industry. Member of the Delaware General Assembly and oversight bodies and independent auditors were on hand to witness the proceedings and uphold the integrity of the process. The next step has the OMC notifying the selected applicants, who will begin the supplemental application process. Once the notifications are made the OMC will publish the lottery numbers and identities of the corresponding selected applicants and their counties of operation.

Additional information from the OMC:

Selected applicants may not sell or transfer their winning lottery number. Only active licenses to cultivate, possess, manufacture, sell, transport, or test marijuana products and accessories may be transferred.

OMC is committed to ensuring a transparent and equitable process as we continue to build a regulated marijuana industry in Delaware. We congratulate all selected applicants and look forward to their contributions in fostering a responsible and thriving market. The OMC will provide further updates as the supplemental application process progresses. For more information on the lottery and next steps for selected applicants, please visit our website or contact the OMC directly.

Listed below are the selected lottery numbers by category:

The numbers in red (there was no red in the release) preceding the county designation indicate the drawing order.  Categories that did not require a lottery drawing are also included below.

Cultivation:

01 -Open Cultivation

01 KC – 4 Licenses Available – 31 Applications lottery eligible

  1. K1O01105
  2. K1O01035
  3. K1O01184
  4. K1O01845

02 NCC – 9 Licenses Available – 37 Applications lottery eligible

  1. N1O01528
  2. N1O01235
  3. N1O01530
  4. N1O01115
  5. N1O01160
  6. N1O01155
  7. N1O01844
  8. N1O01075
  9. N1O01156

03 SC-7 Licenses Available – 27 Applications lottery eligible

  1. S1O01172
  2. S1O01216
  3. S1O01223
  4. S1O01103
  5. S1O01067
  6. S1O01239
  7. S1O01227

 

02-Social Equity Cultivation

04 KC-2 Licenses Available – 27 Applications lottery eligible

  1. K1E02264
  2. K1E02285

05 NCC- 5 Licenses Available – 44 Applications lottery eligible

  1. N1E02294
  2. N1E02250
  3. N1E02025
  4. N1E02243
  5. N1E02534

06 SC-3 Licenses Available – 29 Applications lottery eligible

  1. S1E02287
  2. S1E02851
  3. S1E02289

 

03-Micro Cultivation

07 KC-6 Licenses Available – 9 Applications lottery eligible

  1. K1M03794
  2. K1M03014
  3. K1M03839
  4. K1M03012
  5. K1M03547
  6. K1M03306

NCC- No lottery needed for NCC Micro Cultivation 6 licenses available -6 Applications lottery eligible.

  1. N1M03015
  2. N1M03179
  3. N1M03302
  4. N1M03305
  5. N1M03548
  6. N1M03664

08 SC-8 Licenses Available – 10 Applications lottery eligible

  1. S1M03304
  2. S1M03792
  3. S1M03013
  4. S1M03217
  5. S1M03303
  6. S1M03181
  7. S1M03549
  8. S1M03072

 

04-Open Manufacturer

09 KC- 2 Licenses Available – 20 Applications lottery eligible

  1. K3O04310
  2. K3O04552

10 NCC- 5 Licenses Available – 27 Applications lottery eligible

  1. N3O04791
  2. N3O04550
  3. N3O04049
  4. N3O04342
  5. N3O04786

11 SC- 3 Licenses Available – 14 Applications lottery eligible

  1. S3O04313
  2. S3O04338
  3. S3O04087

 

05-Social Equity Manufacturer

12 KC- 2 Licenses Available – 23 Applications lottery eligible

  1. K3E05363
  2. K3E05853

13 NCC- 5 Licenses Available – 43 Applications lottery eligible

  1. N3E05388
  2. N3E05364
  3. N3E05403
  4. N3E05389
  5. N3E05392

14 SC-3 Licenses Available – 26 Applications lottery eligible

  1. S3E05400
  2. S3E05382
  3. S3E05398


07-Open Retail

Eligible applicant information is pending final review of the submitted applications. Lottery for this category of license will be held in December 2024.

08-Social Equity Retail

15 KC-3 Licenses Available – 96 Applications lottery eligible

  1. K2E08458
  2. K2E08581
  3. K2E08699

16 NCC- 7 Licenses Available – 120 Applications lottery eligible

  1. N2E08466
  2. N2E08126
  3. N2E08632
  4. N2E08604
  5. N2E08475
  6. N2E08518
  7. N2E08573

17 SC-5 Licenses Available – 99 Applications lottery eligible

  1. S2E08716
  2. S2E08477
  3. S2E08695
  4. S2E08637
  5. S2E08127

 

06-Micro Manufacturer

18 KC- 2 Licenses Available – 8 Applications lottery eligible

  1. K3M06410
  2. K3M06409

19 NCC- 5 Licenses Available – 9 Applications lottery eligible

  1. N3M06405
  2. N3M06192
  3. N3M06196
  4. N3M06109
  5. N3M06414

SC- No lottery needed for SC Micro Manufacturer, 3 licenses available- 3 Applications lottery eligible

  1. S3M06413
  2. S3M06418
  3. S3M06415

 

09-Open Testing Lab

KC-No lottery needed for KC Testing Lab.  1 license available -1 application lottery eligible

  1. K4O09687

NCC – No lottery needed for NCC Testing Lab.  1 license available-1 application lottery eligible

  1. N4O09686

SC-No lottery needed for SC Testing Lab.  1 license available – 0 applications received

 10-Social Equity Testing Lab

KC-No license available.

NCC – No lottery needed for NCC Testing Lab.  1 license available-1 application lottery eligible

  1. N4E10424

SC-No lottery needed for SC Testing Lab.  1 license available – 1 application lottery eligible

  1. S4E10425

11- Social Equity Micro Cultivation

20 KC-2 Licenses Available – 4 Applications lottery eligible

  1. K1EM11817
  2. K1EM11427

NCC- No lottery needed for NCC S.E. Micro Cultivation 5 Licenses available- 5 Applications lottery eligible

  1. N1EM11034
  2. N1EM11319
  3. N1EM11318
  4. N1EM11823
  5. N1EM11813

21 SC- 3 Licenses Available – 6 Applications lottery eligible

1.S1EM11801

2.S1EM11824

3.S1EM11815

 What do the letters and digits signify in the lottery numbers?

                                                                                     

  1. First Character: County of Business:county where business intends to operate.

N- New Castle County

K- Kent County

S- Sussex County

 

  1. Second Character:Type of Marijuana License:

1- Cultivation

2- Retail

3- Manufacturing

4- Testing

 

  1. Third Character:Category of Marijuana License:

O- Open

E- Social Equity

M- Micro Business

 

  1. Fourth & Fifth Characters: License Code # XX

01 – Open Cultivation

02 – Social Equity Cultivation

03 – Micro Cultivation

04 – Open Manufacturer

05 – Social Equity Manufacturer

06 – Micro Manufacturer

07 – Open Retailer

08 – Social Equity Retailer

09 – Open Testing Lab

10 – Social Equity Testing Lab

11 – Social Equity Micro Cultivation

 

  1. Sixth Character:Received Application Sequence Number:

Number value to indicate the order the application was received:       Value is 001-15XX    

 

