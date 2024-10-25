DE Office of the Marijuana Commissioner Holds Public License Lottery
On Thursday, the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner (OMC) held a public license lottery to determine the selection of applicants across several categories – including cultivation, manufacturing, retail and testing – for Delaware’s regulated marijuana industry. Member of the Delaware General Assembly and oversight bodies and independent auditors were on hand to witness the proceedings and uphold the integrity of the process. The next step has the OMC notifying the selected applicants, who will begin the supplemental application process. Once the notifications are made the OMC will publish the lottery numbers and identities of the corresponding selected applicants and their counties of operation.
Additional information from the OMC:
Selected applicants may not sell or transfer their winning lottery number. Only active licenses to cultivate, possess, manufacture, sell, transport, or test marijuana products and accessories may be transferred.
OMC is committed to ensuring a transparent and equitable process as we continue to build a regulated marijuana industry in Delaware. We congratulate all selected applicants and look forward to their contributions in fostering a responsible and thriving market. The OMC will provide further updates as the supplemental application process progresses. For more information on the lottery and next steps for selected applicants, please visit our website or contact the OMC directly.
Listed below are the selected lottery numbers by category:
The numbers in red (there was no red in the release) preceding the county designation indicate the drawing order. Categories that did not require a lottery drawing are also included below.
Cultivation:
01 -Open Cultivation
01 KC – 4 Licenses Available – 31 Applications lottery eligible
- K1O01105
- K1O01035
- K1O01184
- K1O01845
02 NCC – 9 Licenses Available – 37 Applications lottery eligible
- N1O01528
- N1O01235
- N1O01530
- N1O01115
- N1O01160
- N1O01155
- N1O01844
- N1O01075
- N1O01156
03 SC-7 Licenses Available – 27 Applications lottery eligible
- S1O01172
- S1O01216
- S1O01223
- S1O01103
- S1O01067
- S1O01239
- S1O01227
02-Social Equity Cultivation
04 KC-2 Licenses Available – 27 Applications lottery eligible
- K1E02264
- K1E02285
05 NCC- 5 Licenses Available – 44 Applications lottery eligible
- N1E02294
- N1E02250
- N1E02025
- N1E02243
- N1E02534
06 SC-3 Licenses Available – 29 Applications lottery eligible
- S1E02287
- S1E02851
- S1E02289
03-Micro Cultivation
07 KC-6 Licenses Available – 9 Applications lottery eligible
- K1M03794
- K1M03014
- K1M03839
- K1M03012
- K1M03547
- K1M03306
NCC- No lottery needed for NCC Micro Cultivation 6 licenses available -6 Applications lottery eligible.
- N1M03015
- N1M03179
- N1M03302
- N1M03305
- N1M03548
- N1M03664
08 SC-8 Licenses Available – 10 Applications lottery eligible
- S1M03304
- S1M03792
- S1M03013
- S1M03217
- S1M03303
- S1M03181
- S1M03549
- S1M03072
04-Open Manufacturer
09 KC- 2 Licenses Available – 20 Applications lottery eligible
- K3O04310
- K3O04552
10 NCC- 5 Licenses Available – 27 Applications lottery eligible
- N3O04791
- N3O04550
- N3O04049
- N3O04342
- N3O04786
11 SC- 3 Licenses Available – 14 Applications lottery eligible
- S3O04313
- S3O04338
- S3O04087
05-Social Equity Manufacturer
12 KC- 2 Licenses Available – 23 Applications lottery eligible
- K3E05363
- K3E05853
13 NCC- 5 Licenses Available – 43 Applications lottery eligible
- N3E05388
- N3E05364
- N3E05403
- N3E05389
- N3E05392
14 SC-3 Licenses Available – 26 Applications lottery eligible
- S3E05400
- S3E05382
- S3E05398
07-Open Retail
Eligible applicant information is pending final review of the submitted applications. Lottery for this category of license will be held in December 2024.
08-Social Equity Retail
15 KC-3 Licenses Available – 96 Applications lottery eligible
- K2E08458
- K2E08581
- K2E08699
16 NCC- 7 Licenses Available – 120 Applications lottery eligible
- N2E08466
- N2E08126
- N2E08632
- N2E08604
- N2E08475
- N2E08518
- N2E08573
17 SC-5 Licenses Available – 99 Applications lottery eligible
- S2E08716
- S2E08477
- S2E08695
- S2E08637
- S2E08127
06-Micro Manufacturer
18 KC- 2 Licenses Available – 8 Applications lottery eligible
- K3M06410
- K3M06409
19 NCC- 5 Licenses Available – 9 Applications lottery eligible
- N3M06405
- N3M06192
- N3M06196
- N3M06109
- N3M06414
SC- No lottery needed for SC Micro Manufacturer, 3 licenses available- 3 Applications lottery eligible
- S3M06413
- S3M06418
- S3M06415
09-Open Testing Lab
KC-No lottery needed for KC Testing Lab. 1 license available -1 application lottery eligible
- K4O09687
NCC – No lottery needed for NCC Testing Lab. 1 license available-1 application lottery eligible
- N4O09686
SC-No lottery needed for SC Testing Lab. 1 license available – 0 applications received
10-Social Equity Testing Lab
KC-No license available.
NCC – No lottery needed for NCC Testing Lab. 1 license available-1 application lottery eligible
- N4E10424
SC-No lottery needed for SC Testing Lab. 1 license available – 1 application lottery eligible
- S4E10425
11- Social Equity Micro Cultivation
20 KC-2 Licenses Available – 4 Applications lottery eligible
- K1EM11817
- K1EM11427
NCC- No lottery needed for NCC S.E. Micro Cultivation 5 Licenses available- 5 Applications lottery eligible
- N1EM11034
- N1EM11319
- N1EM11318
- N1EM11823
- N1EM11813
21 SC- 3 Licenses Available – 6 Applications lottery eligible
1.S1EM11801
2.S1EM11824
3.S1EM11815
What do the letters and digits signify in the lottery numbers?
- First Character: County of Business:county where business intends to operate.
N- New Castle County
K- Kent County
S- Sussex County
- Second Character:Type of Marijuana License:
1- Cultivation
2- Retail
3- Manufacturing
4- Testing
- Third Character:Category of Marijuana License:
O- Open
E- Social Equity
M- Micro Business
- Fourth & Fifth Characters: License Code # XX
01 – Open Cultivation
02 – Social Equity Cultivation
03 – Micro Cultivation
04 – Open Manufacturer
05 – Social Equity Manufacturer
06 – Micro Manufacturer
07 – Open Retailer
08 – Social Equity Retailer
09 – Open Testing Lab
10 – Social Equity Testing Lab
11 – Social Equity Micro Cultivation
- Sixth Character:Received Application Sequence Number:
Number value to indicate the order the application was received: Value is 001-15XX