DE OMB Director Placed on Administrative Leave

Governor John Carney announced Saturday that Office of Management and Budget Director Cerron Cade has been placed on paid administrative leave. This is due to a personal legal matter – and OMB Deputy Director Courtney Stewart has been named Acting Director of OMB. While Cade is on administrative leave, the Department of Human Resources will conduct a review to determine if there is a violation of the state employee standard of conduct policy.

Additional information from Governor Carney:

“Cerron has been a dedicated member of my team for years, so this is obviously a disappointment and a surprise. I am hopeful he can work through this challenge and return to his career in public service.”

Tanny Washington, Mayor Purzycki’s chief of staff, has agreed to stay on as chief of staff for the City of Wilmington while this matter is resolved.