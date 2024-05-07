DE Organizations & Community Leaders Join in Opposing HB 350 Ahead of Senate Hearing

Several organizations and community leaders are opposed to House Bill 350–the Hospital Cost Review Board Bill. Today they joined the Delaware Healthcare Association in submitting a joint letter to bill sponsors Governor John Carney, Speaker Valerie Longhurst, and Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend ahead of the Senate Executive Committee hearing at 4:00 pm today. The letter, signed by organizations and community leaders with deep knowledge in business, healthcare, and nonprofit work states that HB 350 in its current form is NOT the way to achieve the goal of reducing healthcare costs–adding that this bill will have “disastrous ramifications on not just the hospital systems but on the business and nonprofit communities.” Brian Frazee, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Delaware Healthcare Association, noted that while targeted at hospitals, the cuts in HB 350 will negatively impact Delaware’s entire economy through the loss of jobs, nonprofit investment, and the damage to Delaware’s reputation as a business-friendly state. You’ll find the full letter as well as information about the bill at talkofdelmarva.com.

The following is the Joint Letter that was released:

May 7, 2024

The Honorable John Carney

Governor

Tatnall Building

150 Martin Luther King Blvd South

Dover, DE 19901

Delaware General Assembly

Legislative Hall

411 Legislative Avenue

Dover, DE 19901



Dear Governor Carney and Members of the Delaware General Assembly,



We the undersigned agree that healthcare costs should be addressed in Delaware. Our group is

composed of leaders with deep knowledge of healthcare, business and nonprofit work in

Delaware and in our region. It is with that expertise and a great passion for our state and the

work we do in our communities, that we write you to say HB 350 in its current form is NOT

the way to achieve the goal of reducing healthcare costs. This bill will have disastrous

ramifications on not just the hospital systems but on the business and nonprofit communities. It

is our hope that we can bring all parties together inclusive of the business community, nonprofit

leaders, healthcare systems, providers, payors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacy benefit

managers, state unions, community advocates and patients to determine a strong path forward for

our state. That is the Delaware way.



Sincerely,

Organizations

Association of Chambers of Commerce of Delaware

Bayhealth

Beebe Healthcare

Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce

Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce (CDCC)

ChristianaCare

College Ave Student Loans

DANA, the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement

Delaware Academy of Medicine/Delaware Public Health Association

Delaware Business Roundtable

Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Delaware Healthcare Association

Delaware Psychological Association

Delaware State Chamber of Commerce

Kent Sussex Leadership Alliance

Kool Kolored Kid Generation LLC

Latin American Community Center

Lewes Chamber of Commerce

Nason Construction

Nemours Children’s Health

New Castle County Chamber of Commerce

Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce

Saint Francis Hospital

Sussex County Health Coalition

The Precisionists, Inc.

TidalHealth Nanticoke

Wohlsen Construction

Community Leaders

Andrew Hartstein

Arthur and Cynthia Pollard

Barry Niziolek

Brian DiSabatino

Catharine N. Lyons

Charlie McDowell

Chip Rossi

Dan Cruce

Darryl Chambers, M.A., Center for Structural Equity

David Stratton

Doneene Damon

Dr. Francisco Padilla

Dr. Richard Simons

Dr. Sandra Palavecino

Ernie B. Lopez

Ernie Dianastasis

Fred Mast

George Foutrakis

Jocelyn Stewart

Joe DePaulo

Kathleen McDonough

Lolita Lopez

Lossie Freeman

Maria Lehman, Board Chair

Marie Holliday, CPA

Michele Procino-Wells

Michelle A. Taylor, Ed.D.

Perry Beberman

Rita M. Landgraf

Robert Asante

Sean Steward

Susan Moore, MD

Susan Williams, MD

Terrance Keeling, President and CEO of Central Baptist CDC

Tom Moore

Tom Nason and Julie Topkis Nason

Tracy Neilson

Tynetta T. Brow

View Parent Bill:

HB 350Introduced on:

4/23/24Primary Sponsor:

LonghurstAdditional Sponsor(s):

Sen. Townsend

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 16 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO HOSPITAL COSTS. Original Synopsis:

This Act creates the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board, which will be responsible for an annual review of hospital budgets and related financial information. The Board will have 7 members: 6 appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate, and the Executive Director of the Delaware Healthcare Association. This Act creates a requirement that hospitals submit yearly budgets, audited financial statements, and related financial information to the Board for review. Where a hospital fails to meet the state’s budget benchmark for increases in hospital costs it is required to engage with the Board on a performance improvement plan. If the Board and the hospital cannot agree on an improvement plan or where the hospital fails to successfully implement a performance plan, the Board may require the hospital to have its future budget approved by the Board. The submission of hospital budget and financial information will begin in 2025 for calendar year 2026. In reviewing performance improvement plans or proposed budgets, the Board will consider adherence as closely to the spending benchmark as is reasonable given the hospital’s financial position and associated economic factors, the promotion of efficient and economic operations of the hospital, and maintenance of the hospital’s ability to meet its financial obligations and provide quality health care. As a temporary measure until the Board begins operations, hospitals are required to charge no more than 250% of Medicare costs to any payer for hospital services in calendar year 2025. This Substitute Bill incorporates all of the following changes which were incorporated into House Substitute No. 1 for House Bill No. 350: It provides additional detail regarding the operation of the Board, budget modifications, and provides an appeal right to the Superior Court. It changes the application of the definition of hospital to exclude psychiatric facilities. Because hospitals may have different fiscal years, the deadline for the Board to issue a final decision on a budget is changed to 90 days before the start of a hospital’s fiscal year rather than a fixed date. The confidentiality provisions for hospital records have been updated. Technical corrections have been made. In addition, House Substitute No. 2 contains the following changes: It adds a performance improvement plan process as an interim step prior to requiring a hospital to submit a proposed budget for approval or modification by the Board. With this change, the Board will only accept and review budget information in its first year of operation in 2025. In 2026, it may direct hospitals to submit a performance improvement plan. It exempts hospitals that are exclusively rehabilitative hospitals. It changes the composition of the Board as set forth above. It exempts hospitals who derive 45% or more of their revenue or whose patient population has 5% or less Medicare patients from the 2025 reference pricing provision. It extends the interim reference pricing period to include 2026 and prohibits balance billing in reference pricing period.