DE Overdose Fatality Review Commission Releases 3rd Annual Report

The Delaware Drug Overdose Fatality Review Commission (DOFRC) released its third annual report to Governor John Carney and the General Assembly. The report samples 148 cases from fatal overdoses that occurred in 2021 with information collected from law enforcement, local medical and rehabilitation treatment providers, the DOC and public health records.

This report shows that throughout 2021, overdose deaths most frequently occurred on weekends and Wednesdays. 94.6% of the fatal overdoses in 2021 had fentanyl in their system at the time of death – an increase from 92.9% from the last report released for 2022, which sampled 108 fatal overdoses from 2020. Since the DOFRC was created by legislation (SB 174 in the 148th General Assembly) in April of 2016 the number of overdose deaths in Delaware has risen annually (according to the CDC) – until 2023 when the number of overdose deaths decreased from 549 in 2022 to 527 in 2023. To date the Division of Public Health shows the number of overdose fatalities this year at 132.

The Committee has outlined several needed steps to take to continue to make progress to end the opioid epidemic and save lives of Delawareans struggling with substance use disorders.

Fund and support expanded reentry efforts at the Delaware Department of Correction and community partners.

Create peer-support specialist positions for all Community Correction locations, assist with treatment for failed drug screens, assist in follow up on failed drug screens to navigate treatment options over violation of probation.

Promote community education for families and outreach services for witnesses to overdoses (both fatal and non-fatal), with high priority given to known drug users.

Create a coordinated, comprehensive, systemwide effort to address housing insecure, housing unstable, and unhoused individuals in Delaware.

Broaden efforts in Narcan and fentanyl test strip distribution.

Additional information from the Overdose Review Commission 2023 annual report:

The report examines a sample of 148 cases from fatal overdoses that occurred in 2021, and includes data collected from death certificates, medical records, legal records, and treatment history. The sample of fatalities examined includes cases from throughout Delaware. Within this sample, 60.5% of overdose deaths occurred in New Castle County, 21.1% in Kent County, and 18.4% in Sussex County.

“Every overdose fatality is not just a statistic, but a profound loss to our communities,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Delaware’s battle against addiction is far from over, but the findings and recommendations in this report can light the way forward. We have a collective responsibility to do everything in our power to ensure that no more lives are lost to this disease. Together, we can build a better future.”

DOFRC Chair, Erin Booker says, “We believe the recommendations outlined in this report are the necessary steps that must be taken to continue to make progress to end the opioid epidemic and save the lives of those Delawareans struggling with substance use disorders.

This work can’t be done independently and we look forward to working with stakeholders across the state to continue the fight against addiction as we strive to ensure the implementation of these recommendations.”

Read the full 26-page report here.

The DOFRC was established to examine the facts and circumstances of deaths resulting from prescription opioid, fentanyl, and heroin overdoses and make evidence-based recommendations on to how to prevent future overdose deaths. The Commission is staffed by the Department of Justice and is required to report its findings on at least an annual basis.