DE Proposed FY 2024 Budget Passes in Senate – Waits for Governor’s Signature

Delaware is ready to begin the FY 2024 on Saturday now that the State Senate has passed the proposed $5.6-billion budget and a $194.5-million supplemental spending plan of one-time expenditures and contingency funds. The budget provides full-time state workers with raises, increases mental heath support in elementary and middle schools as well as other education investments. The vote was 17 in favor and 3 against with Senator Bryant Richardson absent. The three ‘no’ votes were from Senators Gerald Hocker, Brian Pettyjohn and Dave Wilson. The measures now wait for the Governor’s signature.

Additional information from the Senate Majority Caucus:

The operating budget, House Bill 195, is the result of months of public hearings and meetings to review the recommended spending proposals Governor Carney unveiled in January and solicit input from state officials, lawmakers and the public about how to best invest state revenue. The FY 2024 budget passed by the General Assembly represents a 9.9% increase from the budget for the current fiscal year.

HB 195 will provide full-time state workers with raises ranging from 3% to 9%, depending on their pay grade, with the lowest grades receiving the highest percentage raises. Collective bargaining units would receive previously negotiated pay increases. Education employees will receive a 3% raise and applicable step increases, while teachers will receive a total pay increase of 9%. The budget also establishes a $15 minimum wage for full-time merit state employees.

The spending bills also allocate an additional $30 million to increase mental health supports in elementary and middle schools, a $21 million investment in early childhood education programs, $2.3 million for the creation of a comprehensive residential lead paint remediation program and $1.3 million to provide free legal representation to struggling families facing eviction.

Other notable highlights of the FY 2024 operating budget include:

An additional $160 million to cover inflation and volume increases in statewide Medicaid service needs;

Nearly $49 million to cover the state’s share of state employee and state retiree health insurance premiums;

$29 million to cover projected growth in the pre-K to Grade 12 student population;

$20 million combined for the Redding Consortium for Educational Equity and Wilmington Learning Collaborative to provide targeted education and support services;

$5 million for long-term care skilled nursing facilities, funding that will leverage another $7.5 million in federal funding;

$2.7 million to increase the minimum hourly rate for school bus drivers;

$2.2 million to create the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner and other startup needs for the regulation of the legal marijuana industry;

$1.5 million to expand group violence intervention services in Kent County.

House Bill 196, the one-time supplemental budget, also includes funding for various initiatives and statewide needs, including: