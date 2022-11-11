DE Public Health Emergency Extended Another 30 Days

Governor John Carney has again extended the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days to allow the State and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Governor Carney says that with the start of the holiday season it’s important to do what we know works – stay home if you’re sick, get vaccinated and boosted when eligible – and get a flu shot. Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.

Visit Governor Carney’s website to view the Public Health Emergency extension.