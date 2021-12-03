DE Public Health Emergency Order Extended Another 30 Days
Governor John Carney on Friday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs, and issued the following statement:
“We’ve made a lot of progress in getting folks vaccinated, but we still have a lot of work to do,” said Governor Carney. “With colder weather and more indoor gatherings, we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Children ages five and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and we need to get more of our younger Delawareans vaccinated. If you’re eligible for your booster, don’t wait to make your appointment. Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to find a free vaccine provider in your community.”
Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
Click here for Governor Carney’s Public Health Emergency extension.
Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to learn where to get your COVID-19 vaccine.
Visit de.gov/gettested to learn more about COVID-19 testing.