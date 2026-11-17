The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recently determined that the United States has lost its measles elimination status – which means that the disease has continued to spread throughout the US for at least a year. Delaware Public Health officials urge Delawareans to stay up to date on vaccinations to protect themselves and others from measles. Measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause serious illness.

Delaware has reported 25 confirmed cases of measles – all in Kent County. The CDC reports over 5400 cases nationwide as of November 12. In Maryland, Public Health officials report as of November 12, 67 confirmed cases of measles this year.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles.

Additional information from DPH:

PAHO’s announcement follows a rise in measles cases across the country. In Delaware, DPH has worked with community partners to make vaccinations more accessible, investigate possible connections between cases, and help prevent further spread.

When the first measles cases were reported in Texas in early 2025, DPH began preparing for possible cases in Delaware.

DPH activated its measles response plan after learning of a possible case on July 18. Within the first two days of mobile vaccination outreach, approximately 200 people visited vaccination units. DPH reassigned 10 nurses, mobilized more than 50 support personnel, and deployed four mobile health units.

DPH has also supported more than 75 vaccination events and outreach efforts across Kent County, helping residents access vaccinations and information about measles prevention. To date, DPH has administered 406 doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine as part of its response, in addition to 585 routine MMR doses administered through DPH clinics and mobile health units since Jan. 1, 2026. These figures do not include vaccinations administered by private health care providers, pharmacies, and other vaccination providers across Delaware.

“Measles cases were appearing in neighboring states more than a year before we had a possible case here in Delaware. We knew we needed to be ready,” said Delaware Surgeon General Dr. Neil Hockstein. “Our staff took on the measles response alongside their regular responsibilities. That’s a testament to our team and what makes Delaware special. We look out for one another, and at the end of the day, we just want to know our neighbors are okay.”

Removing Insurance Barriers for Infants

The response also included efforts to expand vaccine access for infants. During a measles outbreak, infants ages 6 through 11 months may be recommended to receive an early dose of the MMR vaccine, which is not part of the routine vaccination schedule for that age group.

On July 24, DHSS Secretary Christen Linke Young and Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro coordinated efforts to address insurance coverage concerns. Navarro issued guidance directing Delaware-regulated insurers to cover the early MMR dose without out-of-pocket costs or prior authorization requirements.

Infants who receive an early MMR dose will still need two more doses after their first birthday.

Using Genetic Testing to Investigate Measles

The Delaware Public Health Laboratory uses advanced genetic testing, known as whole-genome sequencing, to investigate possible connections between measles cases. So far, the laboratory has examined measles viruses from 22 samples.

DPH also uses wastewater surveillance to look for signs of measles in Delaware communities and help monitor the spread of the virus.

The laboratory shared its testing procedures with Pennsylvania to support similar efforts in the neighboring state.

What Residents Should Know

Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles. Residents who aren’t sure whether they’re vaccinated can check their records through the DelVAX Public Portal (https://delvaxpublicportal.dhss.delaware.gov/ ) or talk with their health care provider.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash. People who think they may have measles should call their health care provider before visiting a doctor’s office or other health care facility to help prevent exposing others.

“We know some Delawareans have concerns about vaccine safety, and it’s our responsibility to listen and answer their questions,” said DPH Director Dr. Harrison Hines. “There’s more work to do. We must continue investing in public health education and disease prevention, while working with communities to understand their needs and where we can do better.”

For measles information and vaccination recommendations, visit de.gov/measles.