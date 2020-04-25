DE Public Schools – Closed through End of Academic Year

A statement from Governor Carney on Delaware Schools: “We made the difficult decision today – in consultation with superintendents across our state – to close schools through the rest of the academic year. I know this will be difficult for a lot of Delawareans, and Delaware students. Nothing replaces in-person instruction, and the services that are delivered in our schools every day, but the health and safety of Delawareans is our first priority.

“I am confident that school leaders and educators across our state will continue to lean into remote instruction for the rest of this academic year. Our schools also have done a tremendous job delivering meals to students in their communities. That work will also continue. I want to thank all of our educators, students, school leaders and families for their work during this difficult time.”