DE Public Service Commission Grants Petition From Division of Public Advocate for Rate Reduction for Tidewater Utilities

A petition from the Division of the Public Advocate to reduce Tidewater Utilities rates has been granted by the Delaware Public Service Commission. The petition was filed in late June and called for the reduction because Tidewater was earning more than its Commission-approved rate of return of 7.92% – and has been over-earning since at least 2017, and previous measures to alleviate its over-earning were not successful.

Tidewater customers will see a temporary reduction in their rates of up to 6% – amounting to more than $2.2 million. The projected reduction per customer is estimated to be more than $10 per quarter.

Tidewater serves approximately 47,000 customers in parts of New Castle, Kent, and Sussex Counties.