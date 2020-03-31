DE Receives Shipment of Face Masks for Healthcare Workers

A truckload of about 600,000 ear-loop face masks arrived at the D&S Warehouse in nearby Newark, Delaware. US Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) joined longtime friend and protective garment distributor George Gianforcaro to receive the personal protective equipment or PPE.

Today’s delivery is one of four shipments of protective masks, which will fill orders in states such as Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Utah. Gianforcaro anticipates future shipments of N95 protective masks, COVID-19 test kits, isolation gowns, face shields, goggles, respirators and related PPE.

Gianforcaro, a longtime Delawarean, whose wife is a nurse at Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, said the shipments were made possible due to a long-standing relationship with his overseas distributor.

All products, which are FDA approved, are reportedly checked upon arrival for quality control.