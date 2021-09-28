VIRTUAL DE Redistricting Public Hearing Tonight at 6pm

A reminder – there is a public hearing on redistricting this evening beginning at 6pm.

Redistricting is the process of drawing new district boundaries for congressional, legislative and state school board districts based on each State’s resident population. Every ten years, the Delaware State Legislature redraws district boundaries based on the results of the most recent population data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Additional information can be found on the Redistricting FAQ’s page. Click here for more on this year’s redistricting process