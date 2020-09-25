DE Relief Grant Program Accepts New Applications

Applications for a second round of Delaware small business relief grants will be accepted starting Thursday October 1st, at ten a.m.



$30-million dollars is still available through the DE Relief Grant program. Applicants who applied for the first round of funding will be notified of the status of their applications by September 30th. The state received more than 1,600 applications in 36 hours for the initial grants.

“Delaware small businesses are the backbone of our economy and they have made considerable sacrifices during the COVID-19 crisis. We owe them our gratitude and support,” Governor John Carney said. “These relief grants will help Delaware small businesses begin the process of recovering and will help make investments necessary to create safer spaces for their customers and staff.”



“We expected high demand for the grants as this has been an very difficult time for so many businesses,” Delaware Division of Small Business Director Damian DeStefano said. “We were encouraged to see that so many of the applications were from parts of the business community that have been hit hardest, including very small family-owned firms, hospitality businesses, like restaurants and tourist attractions, and minority- and women-owned businesses.”



The Division of Small Business is also hosting a webinar today (Friday) at 12:30 if you want to learn more.