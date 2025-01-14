DE Representative Melissa Minor-Brown Elected Speaker of the House

The Delaware General Assembly returned to Dover Tuesday. The House Majority Caucus elected Representative Melissa Minor-Brown (17th District) as the Speaker of the House for the 153rd General Assembly. She is the first Black Speaker of the House in Delaware’s history. Minor-Brown was elected to the State House in 2018 and in 2022 was elected by House members to serve as House Majority Whip. And in 2023 she served as House Majority Leader following former Representative Pete Schwartzkopf’s retirement as Speaker of the House. Six new members of the Delaware House were also sworn in – including 14th District Representative Claire Snyder-Hall.

40th District Representative Tim Dukes was elected House Minority Leader and 11th District Representative Jeff Spiegelman is House Minority Whip.

The other 5 new members of the State House – Rep. Josué Ortega (3rd District), Rep. Melanie Ross Levin (10th District), Rep. Kamala Smith (15th District), Rep. Frank Burns (21st District), and Rep. Mara Gorman (23rd District).