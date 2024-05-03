DE Republican Mike Ramone to Announce Run for Governor Monday

Image courtesy Delaware.gov

Friday morning 21st District Representative Mike Ramone announced on the Talk of Delmarva’s Mike Bradley in the Morning show that he would not be seeking re-election to the State House, but will toss his hat into an ever-growing GOP Primary race for Governor. In a release later in the day, Ramone also states that he plans to relocate to a home downstate and he felt uncomfortable seeking a new House term under those conditions. Ramone will make the three-county stump beginning at 9am Monday on The Circle in Georgetown.

Additional information from the Republican Caucus:

Rep. Ramone, who currently serves as the House Minority Leader, was first elected in 2008.

Rep. Ramone stated: “While I am excited to kick off a new venture in the coming days, I will certainly miss directly serving the citizens of the 21st District. I make this announcement today with much gratitude and appreciation for the office I have held for the past 16 years. Thank you to the constituents of the 21st for giving me the chance to serve your interest in our state legislature. Your support over the years has meant the world to Lisa and me. My family is forever grateful to each of you.”