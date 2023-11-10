DE Republican State Senate Caucus Urges Gov Carney to Remove DDA Secretary Scuse

Delaware’s State Senate Republican Caucus has sent a letter to Governor John Carney urging the removal of Department of Agriculture Secretary Michael Scuse from his position. This follows a report released by the Public Integrity Commission outlining improper disbursement of taxpayers’ money by Secretary Scuse.

Full letter from the Delaware Senate Republican Caucus:

Dear Governor Carney,

As you are aware, the Public Integrity Commission (PIC) released a report outlining improper disbursement of taxpayers’ money by Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) Secretary Michael Scuse. Specifically, at least $100,000 was funneled through the upper levels of DDA leadership to employees of the Department to house seized farm animals without public notice or a public bidding process. The DDA Deputy Attorney General advised the Secretary not to pay his employees to house the animals, but the Secretary ignored his own legal counsel. This was all discovered only after complaints were made to the PIC.

This behavior and apparent nepotism are unacceptable, and further sows the seeds of public mistrust of its government. Agriculture is Delaware’s number one economic industry, and it is vital that the department overseeing it has the trust of those within the industry. Quotes in media reports from those interviewed and personal conversations we have had with farmers display a great level of concern with the DDA and its current leadership.

We urge you to take immediate action and remove Secretary Scuse from his position. Only then will trust in the DDA and the Delaware government begin to be restored.

Sincerely,

Senate Republican Leader Gerald Hocker, 20th District

Senate Republican Whip Brian Pettyjohn, 19th District

Senator Dave Lawson, 15th District

Senator Bryant Richardson, 21st District

Senator David Wilson, 18th District

Senator Eric Buckson, 16th District