DE School Board Elections Tuesday

School Board Elections will take place throughout Delaware on Tuesday. There are several contested races in Sussex County.

Indian River School District – District 4 is the only contested race – between Joshua Hudson and Anita West-Werner. Dr. Donald Hattier did not run for re-election. Voters can vote at the Indian River High School or the Millville Community Center.

Delmar School District – two candidates for the at large seat – Russell Smart and Dawn Turner. Incumbent William Mills did not run for re-election. Voting will take place at Delmar High School and 3C USA Church

Woodbridge School District voters have three candidates for an open at-large seat. Brian Swain, John Campbell and Kristie Thomas are running for the seat being vacated by Steve McCarron who is running for a seat on the Sussex County Council. Vote at Woodbridge Middle School or Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center.

There are no school board elections in Milford, Cape Henlopen, Laurel or Seaford.

The polls are open from 7am till 8pm