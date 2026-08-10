DE Secretary of DSCYF to Retire August 31st

At the end of August, Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families Secretary Steven Yeatman will retire after 30 years with the DSCYF. Governor Matt Meyer congratulated Yeatman today and recognized his career devoted to improving the lives of children, youth and families.

Yeatman was appointed secretary by Governor John Carney in 2017 and reappointed by Gov. Meyer in January of 2025. Throughout his career, Yeatman has served in front-line, supervisory and managerial roles across every division within DSCYF and simultaneously served in the US Army Reserve and Pennsylvania National Guard.

Gov Meyer will announce plans for the DSCYF’s future leadership at a later date.

Additional information from Gov. Meyer:

“There are few people who dedicate an entire career to serving others with the consistency, humility and compassion that Steve Yeatman has,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “For three decades, he has been a steadfast advocate for Delaware’s children and families and a trusted leader through some of the most difficult moments they face. I am deeply grateful for his service, proud to have worked alongside him, and wish him every happiness in this well-earned next chapter.”

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve Governor Matt Meyer and the children and families of Delaware in this position,” said Secretary Steve Yeatman. “Over the last 30 years, I have witnessed firsthand how one person can make a positive difference in the lives of others in our state. I look forward to joining the team at Bayhealth and furthering their mission of strengthening the health of our community, one life at a time.”

Throughout his career, Yeatman served in front-line, supervisory and managerial roles across every division within DSCYF, including as deputy director of the Division of Prevention and Behavioral Health Services before becoming deputy secretary and later Cabinet secretary.

Governor Meyer thanked Yeatman for his leadership during two administrations and his decades of service to Delaware’s most vulnerable children and families, noting that his steady leadership, integrity and commitment to public service have helped strengthen the department and improve the lives of countless Delawareans.

In announcing his retirement to colleagues, Yeatman expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside dedicated public servants throughout his career and confidence in the department’s future.

Yeatman also simultaneously served in the United States Army Reserve and the Pennsylvania National Guard, earning several military honors, including the Bronze Star Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal.