DE Secretary of State Orders Emergency Classification of Xylazine aka “Tranq” as Schedule III Controlled Substance

Additional information from the DE Secretary of State:

Delaware Secretary of State Jeff Bullock has placed xylazine, also known as “Tranq”— a non-opioid drug used primarily in veterinary medicine—in Schedule III of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act. Tranq has been used increasingly as an additive in opioid abuse to create a “zombie-like” condition for users. Secretary Bullock’s actions follow a recommendation from the Delaware Controlled Substance Advisory Committee on May 5, 2023, to adopt an emergency regulation placing xylazine in Scheduled III to protect the public and address the dangers posed by the drug.

“Xylazine is a powerful animal sedative with beneficial uses in veterinary medicine. But when abused by people, the consequences can be devastating. This order is not designed to interfere with the legitimate veterinary uses of xylazine but can help to reduce its abuse as ‘tranq’ when it’s used by humans, often as an additive in opioid abuse,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “This order will allow state and federal policymakers the time needed to identify permanent solutions to the growing problem of xylazine abuse in our communities.”

Known under the street names “tranq”, “tranq dope”, “sleep cut”, “Philly dope”, and “zombie drug”, xylazine has not been approved for human use. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned that the animal sedative is not safe for use in humans and may result in serious and life-threatening side effects. When used in conjunction with an opioid, xylazine may worsen respiratory depression in the event of a drug overdose. Xylazine use may be accompanied by skin ulcers with wounds that secrete puss, decaying tissue and bacterial infections which can lead to amputations at higher rates than other injectable drugs.

Since xylazine is not an opioid, opioid-reversing medications such as naloxone (Narcan) will not reverse the effects of xylazine itself. There is currently no known antidote or reversal agent for xylazine overdose in humans. However, naloxone can still be effective in reversing the effects of the particular opioid involved and should still be administered if symptoms consistent with possible opioid overdose are present.

Xylazine has been a growing issue across Delaware and the nation. It has been increasingly detected in the illicit drug supply and in drug overdoses, primarily in combination with opioids such as heroin and fentanyl. The non-opioid has also been found to be combined with stimulants, including methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the emergence of xylazine across the United States has followed the same path as fentanyl, starting in the Northeast and then spreading to the South and working its way into drug markets westward. Between 2020 and 2021, the use of xylazine rose in all four U.S. census regions, most notably in the south (193%) and the west (112%). The low cost of xylazine has also contributed to xylazine’s increased presence in the nation’s illegal drug supply.

Section 4717 of Title 16 of the Delaware Code establishes that “[t]he Secretary [of State] shall place a substance in Schedule III if the Secretary finds that: (1) The substance has a potential for abuse less than the substances listed in Schedules I and II; (2) The substance has currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States; and (3) Abuse of the substance may lead to moderate or low physical dependence or high psychological dependence.” Further, emergency regulations may be promulgated pursuant to the Administrative Procedures Act, so long as an agency determines there exists “an imminent peril to the public health, safety or welfare.” 29 Del.C. §10119. Such regulation will only be effective for a maximum of 120 days, but may be renewed once for an additional period of 60 days. 29 Del.C. §10119(3).

The Secretary of State will accept, consider and respond to petitions by any interested person for the reconsideration or revision of this regulation by addressing the same to the attention of the Office of Controlled Substances, Cannon Building, 861 Silver Lake Blvd., Dover, DE 19904.

A copy of the Emergency Order can be found here https://dpr.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/93/2023/06/06.02.2023-Secretary-of-State-Emergency-Classifying-Xylazine-as-Schedule-III-Controlled-Substance.pdf. A copy will also be submitted to the Registrar of Regulations for publication in the next Delaware Register of Regulations.

Delawareans seeking substance use treatment or recovery resources for themselves or a loved one can call the Delaware Hope Line at 1-833-9-HOPEDE or (833) 946-7333.