DE Sees Highest Single Day Total of New Positive Coronavirus Cases

Delaware has recorded its highest single day total of new positive cases of coronavirus with 649 new cases Thursday. Over 400 of them were from New Castle County, 146 from Sussex and 98 from Kent County. Public Health officials also report 4 deaths – 1 each in New Castle and Kent Counties and 2 from Sussex. They were aged 62 to 80 and all had underlying medical conditions. Three were residents o long-term healthcare facilities. 170 Delawareans are hospitalized with coronavirus but the number of patients who are critical decreased by 4. Delaware’s total positive coronavirus cases went over the 30,000 mark this week, however over 3500 people tested negative for the virus – bringing that total to 362,466 negative tests.

Delaware COVID-19 Data:

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, include:

Total positive cases: 30,816

Total NEW positive cases: 649

New Castle County cases: 16,900 (+403 since Wed)

Kent County cases: 4,324 (+98 since Wed)

Sussex County cases: 9,493 (+146 since Wed)

Unknown County: 99 (+2 since Wed)

Females: 16,607; Males: 14,158; Unknown Sex: 51

Total Age range: 0 to 104

Deaths: 4 – between the ages of 62 and 80 – 1 each in NCCo & Kent, 2 Sussex – all had underlying health conditions and 3 were residents of long-term care facilities.

Currently hospitalized: 170; Critically ill: 26 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

New hospitalizations: 31 (38 on Wed)

Delawareans recovered: 15,534

362,466 negative cases**

659,454 total tests administered as of Nov. 17, 2020

*Data are provisional and subject to change.

**Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.