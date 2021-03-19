DE Senate Approves Minimum Wage Bill

The Delaware State Senate has approved an increase in the minimum wage to $15 by the start of 2025. Senate Bill 15 was amended to show that the minimum wage will remain at $9.25 per hour until January 1, 2022 and then moved to the full Senate for a vote. The minimum wage measure was approved with a partisan 14 to 7 vote and is now in the House Economic Development/Banking/Insurance & Commerce Committee.

Committee Chair Rep. Bill Bush issued the following statement:

“The House Economic Development, Banking, Insurance & Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on Senate Bill 15 during the week of April 19th, at the committee’s first scheduled meeting following the General Assembly’s spring recess. The committee has a substantial agenda of legislation to consider in its two remaining meetings for this month, including HB 88, which would address the youth and training wage, among other items.

“As committee chair, it’s my hope that providing a date-certain for a hearing on SB 15 will demonstrate our commitment to fostering a full, fair and open discussion on this bill.”