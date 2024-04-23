DE Senate Committee Discussion on Off Shore Wind Wednesday 1pm

A reminder – the Delaware Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee on Wednesday, April 24th will discuss off shore wind (Senate Bill 265) to become a significant element of Delaware’s energy future. This committee meeting begins at 1pm in the Senate Chamber – and can be accessed by the public on Zoom.

Public comment will be taken – however you MUST register to speak.

Written comment will also be accepted up to 24 hours after the hearing has adjourned. This relates to the State’s Climate Change Solutions Act of 2023.

Click here to REGISTER for the meeting

Click here for the LIVE STREAM

Public Comment:

Upon clicking the registration link listed above, a member of the public will be directed to a webpage where they will be required to enter their name, email address, and their organization. After submitting the required information, the registrant will receive an email containing the virtual * – indicates that a revision has been made meeting link, meeting ID, and password. This email also includes options to join the meeting via telephone.

**Written remarks may be submitted to Anna.Shields@delaware.gov.

Public comment provided in writing will be accepted prior to the committee meeting and up to 24 hours after a hearing has adjourned. All written public comments will be considered part of the official record.