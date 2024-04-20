DE Senate Committee to Discuss Offshore Wind Wednesday at 1pm – Public Comment Will be Taken

On Wednesday, the Delaware Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee is scheduled to discuss Senate Bill 265. This measure will authorize processes necessary to help meet the net zero goals of the Climate Change Solutions Act of 2023. This will prepare for offshore wind to be a significant element of Delaware’s energy future – if cost is competitive with other potential sources. It will increase options for interconnecting renewable energy resources to the transmission grid. This measure was introduced and assigned to committee on Thursday. The Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee meets at 1pm in the Senate Chamber.

Public Comment:

Upon clicking the registration link listed above, a member of the public will be directed to a webpage where they will be required to enter their name, email address, and their organization. After submitting the required information, the registrant will receive an email containing the virtual * – indicates that a revision has been made meeting link, meeting ID, and password. This email also includes options to join the meeting via telephone.

**Written remarks may be submitted to Anna.Shields@delaware.gov.

Public comment provided in writing will be accepted prior to the committee meeting and up to 24 hours after a hearing has adjourned. All written public comments will be considered part of the official record.