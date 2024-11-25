DE Senate Leadership Chosen for 153rd General Assembly

Last week the Senate Republican Caucus chose its leadership for the upcoming 153rd Delaware General Assembly, which begins in January. Senator Gerald Hocker of Ocean View was re-elected Republican Leader and Senator Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown was re-elected as Republican Whip. Senator Hocker says the GOP’s priorities include improving Delaware’s education system, enhancing public safety and tackling the economic challenges that affect everyday Delawareans.

Additional information from the DE Republican Caucus:

This marks Senator Hocker’s fourth term as caucus leader, while Senator Pettyjohn will serve his third consecutive term as Republican Whip.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust my colleagues have placed in me to help lead our caucus,” said Senator Pettyjohn. “We face serious challenges as a state, and it is critical that we deliver innovative, practical solutions that resonate with Delawareans. Together, we will work tirelessly to advance common-sense policies and strengthen our communities.”

The Senate is set to convene on December 16, 2024, to confirm gubernatorial nominations. Regular session is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Senator Gerald Hocker represents the 20th Senate District, and Senator Brian Pettyjohn represents the 19th Senate District.