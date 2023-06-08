DE Senate Passes Legislation to Help Paraprofessionals Become Certified Teachers

The Delaware Senate passed legislation today to help ease the path for experienced paraprofessionals to become full-time, certified teachers. Sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, Senate Bill 156 will both assist Delaware schools resolve ongoing teacher shortages and encourage a more diverse teacher workforce. Senator Lockman says rising student enrollment combined with high turnover has left many Delaware schools with teaching vacancies, which – if left unaddressed – can result in larger class sizes and worse outcomes for students. Under Senate Bill 156, teachers who were previously employed as a Title 1 or instructional paraprofessional for at least four years would be able to count half of their prior experience toward the salary scale for teachers. SB 156 now heads to the House for final consideration.