DE Senate Republicans Abstain from Hospital Board Members’ Votes

The Delaware State Senate Republican Caucus opted for abstaining on nominations for the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board. In a release, they say they are not critiquing the nominees themselves, but are concerned about the law that created the Board (House Bill 350), which was opposed by the Republican Caucus – and the timing of these appointments. The constitutionality of the legislation is currently being challenged by ChristianaCare and Senate Republicans feel it’s premature to move forward until the lawsuit is resolved.

Additional information from the State Senate Republican Caucus:

“Additionally, we question the timing of these appointments. Governor Carney, who will leave office in January, is filling five of the six available appointed positions, leaving the Board incomplete. We believe it would be more appropriate for the incoming Meyer Administration to oversee the full appointment process. For these reasons, we have chosen to abstain from these votes.”