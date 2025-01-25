DE Senate Republicans Urge President Trump to Revoke Existing Leases & Permits for Offshore Wind Project

On his first day in office, President Trump signed an executive order for the temporary withdrawal of all areas on the outer continental shelf from offshore wind leasing and review of the federal government’s leasing and permitting practices for wind projects.

Following that action, the Delaware Senate Republican Caucus sent a letter to President Trump thanking him for his quick action to halt new offshore wind leases and permits – and urging further steps to revoke the existing lease and permits for the US Wind offshore wind project off the coast of Maryland and Delaware. They stress that Delaware’s coastal communities rely heavily on tourism and maritime industries and are concerned about the potential economic, environmental and navigational impacts from the offshore wind project.

Additional information from the Delaware Senate Republican Caucus:

“Delaware’s coastal economy has grown five times faster than the rest of the state from 2012 to 2022, contributing $14.2 billion in revenue and supporting over 104,000 jobs,” the letter states. “We are concerned that the visibility of towering wind turbines from our pristine shorelines could deter visitors, thereby harming businesses and families who rely on this vital industry.”

The Caucus also highlighted safety concerns for maritime navigation as well as uncertainties surrounding the long-term impacts of offshore wind projects.

“We respectfully urge President Trump and incoming Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to revoke the existing lease and permits for the Ocean City offshore wind project,” the Caucus wrote. “Taking this action would demonstrate a continued commitment to protecting coastal economies, navigation safety, and environmental integrity.”