DE Shows Dip in New Positive Coronavirus Tests, but Increase in Hospitalizations

After several days of steady increases – the number of new positive tests of coronavirus dropped a bit over the weekend – from 258 on Friday to 202 on Sunday. The 7-day average of all positive tests has also dropped back by one tenth of a percent to 5.1%. Hospitalizations are much higher – jumping by 25 on Sunday to 101 – with 8 people in critical condition. The last time hospitalizations were at 100 or over was on May 10 of this year. In New Castle County there are 56 in the hospital for coronavirus – and 6 critical. Sussex County has 30 hospitalized with 2 critical and 15 are hospitalized in Kent County.

Western and Central Sussex County remain areas of concern – with many areas only 25% to 49% vaccinated while much of Eastern Sussex County shows higher levels of vaccination. Over the weekend another 965 Delawareans became fully vaccinated with 2740 first or second doses of vaccine were administered statewide.

There are multiple vaccination clinics around Sussex County.

Georgetown Plaza Shopping Center at the intersection of Routes 9 & 113 which is open from 8:30am to 11:30am and 1:15pm to 4pm Monday and Wednesdays. And 11am to 7pm Tuesday and Thursday

Adams Public Health Clinic on South Bedford Street (across from the DMV) 8:30am to 11:30am and 1:15pm to 4pm Monday thru Friday.

Shipley Public Health Clinic in Seaford – 8:30am to 11:30am and 1:15pm to 4pm Monday thru Friday.

Riverwalk Public Health Clinic in Milford – 8:30am to 11:30am and 1:15pm to 4pm Monday thru Friday.

Pyle State Service Center in Frankford – 1pm to 3pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

They will administer the Pfizer 2 dose vaccine to anyone 12 and older.

Vaccinations are also available at many local pharmacies, Walmart, grocery store pharmacies and more. Testing for coronavirus is also available throughout the state.