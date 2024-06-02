DE Special Olympics Summer Games Law Enforcement Torch Run Begins Wednesday

Archive photo from 2023 Delaware Special Olympics Torch Run / Image by Joe Ciccanti

The 2024 Delaware Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Runs will begin on Wednesday, June 5th and continue through Friday with nearly 800 dedicated law enforcement officers taking part in multiple legs throughout the state.

The downstate torch run will begin in Fenwick Island at 3:30 Wednesday afternoon – arriving in Rehoboth Beach for a ceremony at the Bandstand followed by a post-ceremony one-mile run to Grove Park.

On Thursday another leg of the torch run begins in Delmar at 6:15am and in Georgetown at 6:55. These two runs will meet in Harrington and continue on to Legislative Mall in Dover for a ceremony at 1:45pm.

The Opening Ceremonies for the Special Olympics Summer Games begins at 4pm at the Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware – and the Flame of Hope will arrive around 5pm.